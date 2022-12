Not Available

Fresh look at a classic… Great writers have left us with characters that still exist today, it is simply their backdrop that has changed. PROUD IZA is a contemporary retelling set in New York City of "The Necklace” by Guy de Maupassant. First published in 1884, the stirring story of greed, pride, and vanity has become one of the author’s most popular works and is notorious for its surprise ending.