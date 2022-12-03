Not Available

The first full-length documentary to highlight the profound impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on football, the film uniquely captures the dilemmas and challenges facing sport at present.Beginning in June, with the UK taking initial steps out of the early spring lockdown, Proud To Be Town charts the journey of Harrogate Town FC as it grapples with returning to the field of play for the Vanarama National League playoffs, and eventual promotion to the Football League. Filmed and produced during lockdown, while adhering to social distancing and remote ways of working, Proud To Be Town uniquely features self-shot contributions led by club manager Simon Weaver, along with his family, players and other key figures from the club.