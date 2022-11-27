Not Available

A talented but disenchanted high school student seeking more advanced instruction sneaks inside the ivy covered gates of nearby Brown University. Masquerading as a college student he is soon matching morals with a young co-ed, and wits with his literature professor. His passion for learning affects and amazes all those around him, but soon his house of cards begins to crumble and the penalties could do more than jeopardize just his academic future. Providence is an American/Canadian 1991 film directed by David Mackay starring Keanu Reeves.