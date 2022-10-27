Not Available

Rachel Cartwright and Mitchell Little both grow up in the small town of Providence, Tennessee. Their paths keep intersecting and at one point it looks like they'll finally get together. But the opportunity slips away and they go their separate ways. It takes a tragedy many years later before they're reunited. This time will they let the moment pass or will they finally overcome their insecurities and connect with their soulmate? This beautiful romance is told silent cinema style, using only dramatic action and a soundtrack of eclectic indie music to portray this emotional journey of love.