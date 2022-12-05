Not Available

Provision will tell the story of Ishtar Deresse (Wright), a young African woman fleeing persecution who ends up spending over two years in Ireland’s asylum system, under constant threat of deportation. While there, she befriends a security guard (O'Connor), who emphasises with her plight. However, the more their growing connection develops, any possible future together comes under frequent threat in an environment where asylum seekers are deemed to be just numbers.