Provision will tell the story of Ishtar Deresse (Wright), a young African woman fleeing persecution who ends up spending over two years in Ireland’s asylum system, under constant threat of deportation. While there, she befriends a security guard (O'Connor), who emphasises with her plight. However, the more their growing connection develops, any possible future together comes under frequent threat in an environment where asylum seekers are deemed to be just numbers.
|Letitia Wright
|Aisha Osagie
|Josh O'Connor
|Conor Healy
|Geraldine McAlinden
|Mary Prender
|Corey Millar
|Kevin Farrelly
|Abdul Alshareef
|Hassan Nassar
|Paul Murphy
|Sean Collins
View Full Cast >