Provisional Measure

Not Available

Some years in the future, the brazilian government, as an excuse to repay all the debts from the slavery years, decide to compulsory send all the black population back to Africa. People are hunted and against their will sent to different african countries. While the army and police enforce the law, a lawyer, with the help of his uncle, tries to get together with his wife, a doctor, that has been on the run since the beginning of the conflict. The three of them try to resist the madness that has taken over the country.