Passions run wildly amok at Carlo's (Gianni Demartiis) country inn as his wife, Amelia (Fabrizia Flanders), fantasizes about an affair with a guest, while his grandson Gianni (Lindo Damiani) spies on him to learn the secrets of love. And when Carlo's sexy cousin Marilinda (Erika Savastani) comes to stay, everybody sits up and takes notice. Joe D'Amato directs this spicy drama set in the 1920s.