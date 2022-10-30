Provocation

Not Available

Angelos holds nothing in Greece. His sweetheart married his former friend, the woman who once was his first, killed. Here it is just waiting for disappointment, so all the money he buys a ticket to Australia. But while the young man is waiting for departure in his life to happen a new love experience. A chance meeting with Isabella on the ship that was carrying him to Athens, would be for Angelos another test, would lead to a meeting with the past and will be the key to unlocking the old crime.