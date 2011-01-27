2011

Prowl

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 27th, 2011

Studio

After Dark Films

Amber dreams of escaping her small town existence and persuades her friends to accompany her to find an apartment in the big city. When their transportation breaks down, she and her friends gratefully accept a ride in the back of a semi. But when the driver refuses to stop and they discover the cargo is hundreds of cartons of blood, they panic. Their panic turns to terror when the truck disgorges them into a dark, abandoned warehouse where blood-thirsty creatures learn to hunt human prey, which, the friends realize, is what they now are... Written by Svetlio Svilenov

Cast

Josh BowmanPeter
Perdita WeeksFiona
Courtney HopeAmber
Bruce PayneBernard
Jamie BlackleyRay
Atanas SrebrevMax

View Full Cast >

Images