Proxy Kill

Having survived a brutal home invasion that left his fiancee dead, Scott, now emotionally unstable and reclusive is encouraged to join a support group in an attempt to get his life back on track. At the group he meets the enigmatic O, a woman who claims to have ties to Scott's attacker. Together the two set on a path of vengeance to track down the monster who did them wrong but as their journey progresses Scott begins to question O's true motives and intentions as she pulls him deeper into a world of murder and lies.