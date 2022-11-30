Prudence Liew Love Addict

Not Available

After the 2009 original album Queen of Hardships, Prudence Liew has come up with an audiophile album titled Love Addict in 2011. Bringing her unique style to 10 classic Mandarin love songs originally sung by male singers, the acclaimed Canto-pop diva makes them her own on her latest album, beginning with Ukulele's "Apology". The other selections are A-Do's "He Must Really Love You", David Huang's "You Get Me Drunk", Chyi Chin's "The Original Me", Dave Wang's "A Game, A Dream", Li Quan's "Tightrope Walker", Jeff Chang's "Love Like Tides", Harlem Yu's "Honest Love Song", Angus Tung's "Actually You Don't Understand My Heart", and Leslie Cheung's "Where to Go".