Прыг-скок: В поисках сокровищ

A locust gang led by the ruthless Boss is waging the lawn of an old house in search of treasure. The Boss has only one half of the treasure map, the second is found by a petty swindler - the grasshopper Skok. Skok decides to negotiate cooperation with the Boss, but in the end he loses his part of the map. A Chatterbox caterpillar joins Skok and follows him relentlessly. Trying to get rid of her in every possible way, Skok gets into bigger trouble, as a result of which a praying mantis, nicknamed Mozgoed, also falls on his head. The trinity, pursued by a band of locusts, will face dangerous treasure-seeking adventures.