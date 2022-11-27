Not Available

As the New York City streets fill up with a multicultural blanket of people, a landmark protest sparks the onset of a peaceful revolution. People here are Demanding Justice in the Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Akai Gurley, and many other cases where excessive police force, hostility, and brutality lead to death of unarmed black men. This uncensored glimpse inside December's Million March NYC imparts raw interviews and footage to deliver a realistic perspective of why the marchers passionately became involved. P.S. I Can't Breathe encourages the observer to digest information regarding the #BlackLivesMatter hash-tag and understand the youth's perspective on the topic while taking a deeper look into aftermath or Post Script of hope lost and shattered dreams when justice is not equal for everyone.