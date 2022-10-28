Not Available

Psalm 21

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Krejaren Dramaproduktion

Henrik is a young father who lives in Stockholm, constantly plagued by nightmares with his deceased mother. One day, he receives the news that his father, father, who lives in a remote village, it is drowned and died. The circumstances of drowning are mysterious. Henrik travels to the village to investigate the cause of his death. To find out more about the drowning and on his father, the door to the unknown and open. Shadows of the past emerge, returning to this world for one reason only: revenge.

Cast

Niklas FalkIvar Lidman
Björn BengtssonOlle Lidman
Görel CronaAjna Lidman
Josefin LjungmanNora Lidman
Per RagnarGabriel Horneus
Gunvor PonténElsie

