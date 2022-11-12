Not Available

Psalm 83 or Ezekiel 38, Which is the Next Middle East News Headline?

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    DVD #1 of Psalm.83: The Missing Prophecy Revealed, by Bill Salus; Psalm 83 or Ezekiel 38, The ancient Psalm 83 prophecy has mysteriously eluded the discernment of many of today's top Bible scholars. The prophecy identifies an Arab confederacy that wants to wipe Israel off of the map. Many Bible experts are predicting that Russia, Iran, Turkey, and several other countries are about to invade Israel according to the prophecy in Ezekiel 38, but Bill Salus displays the multiple reasons why Psalm 83 could be the next Mideast news headline!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images