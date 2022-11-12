Psalm 83 or Ezekiel 38, Which is the Next Middle East News Headline?

Not Available

DVD #1 of Psalm.83: The Missing Prophecy Revealed, by Bill Salus; Psalm 83 or Ezekiel 38, The ancient Psalm 83 prophecy has mysteriously eluded the discernment of many of today's top Bible scholars. The prophecy identifies an Arab confederacy that wants to wipe Israel off of the map. Many Bible experts are predicting that Russia, Iran, Turkey, and several other countries are about to invade Israel according to the prophecy in Ezekiel 38, but Bill Salus displays the multiple reasons why Psalm 83 could be the next Mideast news headline!