Not Available

Climbing on the sea with concrete block steps and falls Cordless 15 meters ... even water. It is the Psicoblock, discipline that makes its way into the cliffs of the exotic island of Mallorca and where Patxi Usobiaga Irati Anda and immersed first hand the local and discoverer of psicobloc Miquel Riera. New sensations, much adrenaline moments "fliñar" good climbing and evocative landscapes