Not Available

Psy II: Ostatnia krew

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Filmowe Zebra

Franz Maurer, a compromised cop, former officer of the criminal department of the Warsaw's police, is released from prison where he was doing time for his brutality and murders. He is awaited by the New, his fellow-policeman. Franz tries to go straight starting hard work in a steel mill. Nevertheless, he must leave the factory as a criminal with an uncertain past when he doesn't join the strike organized by the workers' union. At the same time, a merciless war continues in former Yugoslavia. Wolf and William, two high rank officers, come to Poland in order to organize a network selling and smuggling arms to Yugoslavia by way of Albania.

Cast

Cezary PazuraNowy
Artur ŻmijewskiRadosław Wolf
Valeri PriyomykhovSawczuk (w napisach: Walerij Prijomychow)
Sergey Shakurovpułkownik Jakuszyn (w napisach: Siergiej Szakurow)
Aleksander BednarzStanisław Bień
Pyotr ZaychenkoGanz (w napisach: Piotr Zajczenko)

View Full Cast >

Images