1968

Psych-Out

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 5th, 1968

Studio

Dick Clark Productions

Jenny, a deaf runaway who has just arrived in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district to find her long-lost brother, a mysterious bearded sculptor known around town as The Seeker. She falls in with a psychedelic band, Mumblin' Jim, whose members include Stoney, Ben, and Elwood. They hide her from the fuzz in their crash pad, a Victorian house crowded with love beads and necking couples. Mumblin' Jim's truth-seeking friend Dave considers the band's pursuit of success "playing games," but he agrees to help Jennie anyway.

Cast

Dean StockwellDave
Jack NicholsonStoney
Bruce DernSteve Davis
Adam RoarkeBen
Max JulienElwood
Henry JaglomWarren

