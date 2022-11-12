Psychic Agents

Keitaro Masuyama runs Masuyama Psychic Office. Along with his team possessing special powers, they investigate small problems in the area. One day, class 2 psychic Atsushi Takahara is handing out flyers and meets Aoba. He falls in love with her, not knowing she also has special powers and a dark past. Meanwhile, Keitaro Masuyama investigates a kidnapping case that even has the police involved. Soon, Aoba becomes the suspect for the murder of her sister's husband and the murder is somehow tied to the kidnapping case.
View Full Cast >