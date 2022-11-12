Psychic Agents

Not Available

Keitaro Masuyama runs Masuyama Psychic Office. Along with his team possessing special powers, they investigate small problems in the area. One day, class 2 psychic Atsushi Takahara is handing out flyers and meets Aoba. He falls in love with her, not knowing she also has special powers and a dark past. Meanwhile, Keitaro Masuyama investigates a kidnapping case that even has the police involved. Soon, Aoba becomes the suspect for the murder of her sister's husband and the murder is somehow tied to the kidnapping case.