Psychic Experiment

2008

A idyllic, small, self-sufficient community. On the surface, it seems like the perfect neighborhood. Everything you could possibly need is within walking distance. But...the pastoral exterior conceals a dark past and an even darker secret. As a group of individuals-each with their own ties and agendas with the town and each other-converges on the enclave, strange things begin to happen. Very strange things. Strange enough to test- and then break-the very fabric of reality itself.