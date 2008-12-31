Psychic Experiment

A idyllic, small, self-sufficient community. On the surface, it seems like the perfect neighborhood. Everything you could possibly need is within walking distance. But...the pastoral exterior conceals a dark past and an even darker secret. As a group of individuals-each with their own ties and agendas with the town and each other-converges on the enclave, strange things begin to happen. Very strange things. Strange enough to test- and then break-the very fabric of reality itself.
|Glenn Morshower
|Mr. Anderson
|Kathy Lamkin
|Mrs. Anderson
|Debbie Rochon
|Marie Gray
|Reggie Bannister
|Joseph Webber
|Adrienne King
|Louise Strack
|Katie Featherston
|Elspeth
View Full Cast >