1975

Psychic Killer

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1975

Studio

Syn-Frank Enterprises

Mental patient Arnold Masters, hospitalized for a murder he didn't commit, learns astral projection--the art of leaving one's physical body and transporting the soul someplace else--from a fellow inmate. Upon his release, Arnold uses his new powers to bump off the people he holds responsible for his arrest, his mother's death while he was imprisoned and the price of meat! Lt. Morgan and Lt. Anderson are the cops on his trail, while his caring shrink, Dr. Scott, tries to prevent any more deaths.

Cast

Jim HuttonArnold Masters
Julie AdamsDoctor Scott
Nehemiah PersoffDoctor Gubner
Neville BrandLemonovski
Della ReeseMrs. Gibson
Paul BurkeLieutenant Morgan

