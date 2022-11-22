Psychic Rose

Not Available

This strange pinku-eiga entry from cult director Hisayasu Sato includes contemporary technology and parapsychology against a background of sadistic and rapes for hire softcore sex. As usual in Sato’s films, the center of the tale is an alienated young guy eager to discover a way to spend his bills. Financial relief shows up in the form of unknown e-mails directing him to rape women for money, capturing the crimes as evidence of his work. Sordid as his brand new job may be, the aspiring rapist seems to have solved his financial woes, until a feisty young paranormal uses the girl extrasensory powers to resolve the case.