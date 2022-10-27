Not Available

Psychic School Wars

  • Romance
  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SUNRISE

It's a new school year at the local Junior High School i Kamakura. The school year starts off with a new transfer student Ryoichi Kyogoku who joins the 8th grade class. He has been ordered to join the school, and use his special gift of telepathy and take over their school. This boy who happens to be handsome, and be a charismatic person, gains popularity, and using his powers takes over the entire school, except for Seki. This begins a war to regain their freedom for their school and themselves.

Cast

Daisuke OnoKyougoku (voice)
Yuutarou HonjouKenji (voice)
Mayu WatanabeNatsuki Suzuura (voice)
Taira KikumotoDaito Amano (voice)
Ryohei KimuraYuu Jinno (voice)
Kanae ItouSaori Endou (voice)

Images

