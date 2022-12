Not Available

A series of psychic readings of spaces, commissioned by the artist in an attempt at connecting with the past of domestic or exhibition spaces, despite the limitations of rational discourse. The video is not edited, respecting the actual duration of the performance. In this particular case, Frans Dupont is looking at the past but also at the future of Rooseum - Center for contemporary art in Malmoe, which was on the verge of being shut down while Blum was artist-in-residence.