Psycho Beach Party

2000

Spoof of 1960's Beach Party/Gidget surfing movies mixed with slasher horror films. A not-so-innocent girl in 1960's Malibu becomes the first girl surfer at Malibu Beach, only she suffers from dissociative identity disorder and occasionally her alter ego, a sexually aggressive, foul-speaking girl, comes out. During her "episodes" several beach goers are found murdered.