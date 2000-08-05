Psycho Beach Party

Spoof of 1960's Beach Party/Gidget surfing movies mixed with slasher horror films. A not-so-innocent girl in 1960's Malibu becomes the first girl surfer at Malibu Beach, only she suffers from dissociative identity disorder and occasionally her alter ego, a sexually aggressive, foul-speaking girl, comes out. During her "episodes" several beach goers are found murdered.
|Nicholas Brendon
|Starcat
|Amy Adams
|Marvel Ann
|Charles Busch
|Captain Monica Stark
|Thomas Gibson
|Kanaka
|Matt Keeslar
|Lars / Larry
|Beth Broderick
|Mrs. Ruth Forrest
