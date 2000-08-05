2000

Psycho Beach Party

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 2000

Studio

New Oz Productions

Spoof of 1960's Beach Party/Gidget surfing movies mixed with slasher horror films. A not-so-innocent girl in 1960's Malibu becomes the first girl surfer at Malibu Beach, only she suffers from dissociative identity disorder and occasionally her alter ego, a sexually aggressive, foul-speaking girl, comes out. During her "episodes" several beach goers are found murdered.

Cast

Nicholas BrendonStarcat
Amy AdamsMarvel Ann
Charles BuschCaptain Monica Stark
Thomas GibsonKanaka
Matt KeeslarLars / Larry
Beth BroderickMrs. Ruth Forrest

View Full Cast >

Images