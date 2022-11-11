Psycho In-Law

Not Available

It's been two years since Tina's husband-to-be, Brock, lost his first wife in a tragic accident. Everyone is thrilled to see Brock so happy with Tina, including his eight-year-old daughter Harper. It seems Tina's only obstacle to happily ever after is Joyce, Brock's former mother-in-law, who is determined to stop the marriage and keep Harper to herself. Joyce's attempts to disrupt the happy couple quickly escalate and it becomes clear that Joyce will do anything to keep Tina from walking down the aisle. Katie Leclerc and Catherine Dyer star.