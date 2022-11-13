Psycho Killer Bloodbath

Not Available

Two stories collide as a small town in Texas comes under siege by an army of psychotic murderers. First, in the maximum detention wing of the Russell Institute for the Criminally Insane, two women - a young doctor and a veteran nurse - face unspeakable horror as the inmates who have been incarcerated there escape and embark upon a rampage of violence. Subjected to brutal violation, these trapped women must summon the strength to survive and escape the maniac bloodbath. Outside the facility, young college students are targeted as they party at an abandoned house in the middle of an isolated forest. An evening of celebration turns into a fight for life against the murderous rampage of one of the lunatics.