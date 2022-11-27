Not Available

PSYCHO SIDESHOW: DEMON FREAKS takes you deep into a three-ring circus of shock, blasting out a caustic cauldron of clips from such classic Full Moon favorites as LURKING FEAR, DARK ANGEL, SEED PEOPLE, SHRIEKER, THE DEAD HATE THE LIVING and - of course - CASTLE FREAK and frames them with an all new animated narrative. This time, "The Gore Collector" winds his way into a terrifying amusement park from Hell known as the "Karnage Kingdom". And while the crazed carnival coats our characters in bloody horror, our tour guide "Molly" seems to have a method to the madness. What lies beyond this nightmarish wonderland? Tune in to find out!