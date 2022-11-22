Psycho Sisters

Jane and Jackie (Pamela Sutch and Christine Taylor) are driven far beyond the brink of madness after witnessing the brutal rape and murder of their younger sister (Tina Krause) by a group of marauding college fraternity brothers. Upon the release from an insane asylum, the sisters embark on a relentless search for the guys that raped and strangled their sister. Obsessed with revenge and fueled by a hatred of all men, they kill any man that crosses their path, retaining his severed genitals as a trophy. Co-director Jacelone liked the story so much that he also directed a higher-budgeted remake, which was filmed in 1996-97 and released in 1998.
