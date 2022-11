Not Available

In the early 1950s, country music gave birth to rockabilly, a proto-rock 'n' roll genre that still thrives in the States and abroad. This collection presents the biggest names in rockabilly and its punk-infused cousin, psychobilly. The rarely seen videos include Jack Rabbit Slim's "Kitten with a Whip" and "The Gypsy Curse," Luna Vegas's "Sixth Sense," "Westerland" by the Frantic Flintstones and more, plus live clips by the Sharks and Lux.