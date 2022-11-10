Psychomagie, un art pour guérir

Not Available

If each of us has a genetic heritage, it also has a psychological legacy, passed from generation to generation. Alejandro Jodorowsky, filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist, convinces us that art only has a deeper meaning if it heals and releases our consciousness. Thus, creating Psychomagic. Through theatrical and poetic acts directed directly to the unconscious, this therapy has the ability to free blockages. Psychomagic, an art for healing, is the most comprehensive documentary on the evolution of the creative and therapeutic works of Alejandro Jodorowsky.