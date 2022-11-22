Psychotic State

Not Available

David Coleman spends his whole life looking to fit in. He is constantly bullied and screwed over by his so called friends. He finally has the family he had always wanted when his foster mom dies of Cancer. Now his life is nothing but hell. Thinking his bi-polar medication isn't helping him at all he quits taking them against the orders of his psychiatrist. When he accidentally kills one of his bullies he feels a bit of satisfaction that leads to a meticulous serial killer in the making.