Following a suicide attempt, 19 year old Lito travels from Monterrey to Querétaro to visit his 20 years old cousin Koko; where he joins his group of friends with the intention of selling drugs to pay for a weekend trip to the beaches of Michoacán. Among psychotropic pills, LSD and mushrooms; among improvised friendships and trips to nature, a bond is created reinforcing their friendship; while Lito seems to find the path towards reconciliation.