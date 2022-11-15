Not Available

In this film there is a crescent count until the demystification of a bridge that connects and separates one country from another. Portugal and Spain, distant by fragments of their memories, images, objects, voices and ruins. Time runs out... An anxiety floats above the border and also a strength of believing that it is possible to change some things until the very last minute of our cross-over. In a world of contradictions, inequalities remain, existing surprising stories in almost forgotten lands. We are standing before a jigsaw puzzle organized into a map of ideas and memories.