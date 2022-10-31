Puaka Tebing Biru

Not Available

Ratna, Ayu and Atillia are three friends who have a very solid bond, though all three possess different personalities. Ayu is a polite girl in love with Mohsin. Without the knowledge of their families, Ayu is pregnant with Mohsin's child. At the same time, Ratna receives an offer to work in Kuala Lumpur. Ratna life is never at rest as she has being haunted by an apparition ever since her arrival in Kuala Lumpur. The gost has brought along a little girl, and Ratna is disturbed by their shocking appearances. In their journey back to yhe village, Atillia and Ratna deside ti spend the night at Tebing Biru, their old home.