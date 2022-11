Not Available

Pubescence is a 2011 Chinese teen sex comedy film directed and written by Guan Xiaojie, starring Zhao Yihuan and Wang Yi.[1] It is the first film in the Pubescence theatrical series. The film was a box-office hit and spawned three direct sequels: Paradise Lost, Pubescence 3, and Pubescence 4. It was released on 20 July 2011. The film is regarded as China's American Pie.