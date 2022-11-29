Not Available

"To make Pubic hair ban, whose title refers to the Japanese censorship that in the past decade prohibited showing pubic hair in videos, Oriol Sánchez left for months a coil of super 8 gay porn exposed to the sun inside a rusty can with water and various chemicals. The degradation of celluloid randomly affected his images, which appear out of focus, veiled, hidden. The important thing about these examples is that the intervention of the artists censoring the sexual explicitness of some images from a filmic genre , the pornographic, characterized precisely by facilitating the extreme visibility of sex. "