Not Available

1984 is an erection year, and PUBLIC AFFAIRS is here to prove it! Paul Thomas plays Nicholas Stern, a corrupt congressman and wanton womanizer who'll screw just about anyone to win his bid in the upcoming Senatorial race. And screw he does, mostly with the gullible and gorgeous campaign volunteers who swoon at his feet. Annette Haven is the investigative reporter out to expose the crooked candidate, and she sends up exposing more than just a little of herself along the way. When Stern meets up with an old girlfriend who dumped him back in college (Kelly Nichols). He grabs his chance to finally make it with her. But this turns out to be Stern's fatal mistake, proving that politicians do indeed make strange bedfellows.