Public Enemy #2

Second City Television alumnus Dave Thomas stars in this hilarious spoof of "America's Most Wanted." Thomas portrays Wynn Dalton, a talentless acting hopeful who bears an uncanny resemblance to Dwayne Gary Steckler (also played by Thomas), a psycho killer currently terrorizing the nation. When Dalton's mug lands him a role playing Steckler on a "true life" crime show, "All Points Bullitain," the real Steckler decides to take his place. Naturally, the ratings go through the roof. Mike Connors and Mary Gross costar.