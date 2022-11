Not Available

The pioneering rap group Public Enemy performs before a packed house at Los Angeles' legendary House of Blues in 1999. Chuck D, Flavor Fav, Professor Griff and DJ Lord light it up with "Public Enemy #1," "911 Is a Joke," "He Got Game," "Give It Up," "Don't Believe the Hype," "Rebel Without a Pause," "By the Time I Get to Arizona," "Bring the Noise," "Do You Wanna Go Our Way?" and, of course, "Fight the Power."