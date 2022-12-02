Puccini - La Boheme (Royal Opera House)

Not Available

A penniless poet, a young seamstress, and a lost key: Puccini’s passionate opera tells the story of a captivating romance set against the background of 19th-century Paris. The luscious score, with its soaring melodies and rich orchestration, brings to life the relationships between Rodolfo, Mimì and their friends, the painter Marcello and fiery Musetta. Acclaimed director Richard Jones stages a fresh and intelligent new production of one of the world’s most popular operas, conducted by The Royal Opera’s Music Director, Antonio Pappano. Composer: Giacomo Puccini Rodolfo: Michael Fabiano Mimì: Nicole Car Marcello: Mariusz Kwiecień Musetta: Simona Mihai Schaunard: Florian Sempey Colline: Luca Tittoto Alcindoro: Wyn Pencarreg Benoît: Jeremy White e Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Royal Opera Chorus Conductor: Antonio Pappano Director: Richard Jones