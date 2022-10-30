Puccini: La Bohème

Not Available

This Bohème was the talk of the 2012 Salzburg Festival, the first production of Puccini's timeless masterpiece ever given there, in a bold and meticulously observed contemporary staging. A top-flight cast brings a thoroughly modern perspective to the chaotic lives and tragic loves of the young Bohemians, while conductor Daniele Gatti draws out every detail of this endlessly inventive score, with luxurious playing from the Wiener Philharmoniker. "Ms. Netrebko's Mimì emerged as thoroughly genuine and gorgeously sung. Mr. Beczala's Rodolfo was a perfect match" (The New York Times).