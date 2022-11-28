Puccini Tosca (In the Settings and at the Times of Tosca)

Not Available

Contemporary Rome is the setting for this unique and highly innovative version of Puccini's Tosca, performed in the Roman locations--and at the same times of day--as Puccini had written into his score. Thus the action opens in the beautiful 16th century church of Sant'Andrea della Valle at noon, where Cavaradossi (Domingo) is painting a portrait, moves to the Farnese Palace that evening where Tosca (Malfitano) dramatically stabs the lustful Scarpia (Raimondi) and finally in the battlements of Castel Sant'Angelo at dawn the following day where the last moments of the drama are completed.