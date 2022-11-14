Puck & Hans - Made in Holland

Not Available

Few designers meant so much for Dutch fashion as the duo Puck & Hans. A retrospective exhibition of their glorious, thirty-year career is the leitmotif for this portrait. Puck & Hans; fashion pioneers, life companions and trendsetters. From the mid-1960s to the mid-1990s, the sovereign work of these fashion designers determined the image of Dutch fashion. A retrospective exhibition in the Amsterdam Museum is the leitmotif in this documentary portrait that sheds light on the life and work of this remarkable twosome. To this day, their creative pioneer work has been a source of inspiration for the fashion sector.