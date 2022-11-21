Pudhiya Vanam

Not Available

In the past, Jeevadurai (Jaiganesh), an honest police officer, was killed by Govindan (Vijayakumar). Thereafter, Rajaratnam (Sathyaraj), Jeevadurai's son, was brought by D.I.G Pandidurai (Sivaji Ganesan). Few years later, Rajaratnam is married to Devaki (Rupini) and they have a son. Like his father, Rajaratnam becomes a police officer. In Shanthi Nagar, Govindan who is now known as Kocha controls the city and the people cannot face him and his henchmen. His adopted father Pandidurai transfers Rajaratnam to Shanthi Nagar.