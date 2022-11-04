Pudhu Manidhan

Not Available

Kabali (Sathyaraj), an orphan, lives in a slum with an old Brahmin woman named Pangajam (Manorama) and he considers her like his mother. Kabali is a fisherman and also the slum's rowdy but he has a heart of gold. He has gone in jail many times only because he fought against injustice. Suganthi (Bhanupriya), a chorus singer, often returns home late and she is an orphan. For her safety, she uses Kabali's name to avoid the rowdies and she lies that she is his girlfriend. One day, Kabali meets her and slaps her for misusing his name. Thereafter, he falls in love with her.