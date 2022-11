Not Available

A young man arrives at Puebla de las Mujeres, a village of Andalusia with the tradition that man that arrives, man that marries there. The foreigner is going to solve some issues of interest of an aunt who lives in the village. Soon as he arrives all women mobilize, captained by the mayor, for electing bride and organize the wedding. The designated Juanita de la Rosa, does not want to participate and he laughs at the arrangements saying that he has a girlfriend in Madrid.