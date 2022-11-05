Pueblo en Vilo

Not Available

Some kilometers outside the central zone of Mexico (in the mountains of the west), there's a small place without a railroad, without original architecture, without handiworks, without industry, without indigenous, without tourists. It's an ordinary town, with no special qualities. A Mexican writer, however, Luis González, who was born and died in the town, wrote a surprising book telling of the small occurrences in the village. The book was translated into several languages and became a classic text of "microhistory". The thesis is that everything that happens in a small town is a reflection, an echo, of what happens in the whole country... The film reconstructs the disperse memory of this community with the presence of Luis González and the other elders of this group of human size and without any particular hero.