Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part I: Beginnings

Madoka Kaname, an ordinary middle-schooler, along with her best friend Sayaka Miki, are offered the chance to have any wish they want granted by the mysterious Kyubey, and become Magical Girls. As Magical Girls, it will be their duty to fight witches. However, fellow magical girl Homura Akemi seems intent on stopping Madoka becoming a Puella Magi at any cost.
|Eri Kitamura
|Sayaka Miki (voice)
|Chiwa Saito
|Homura Akemi (voice)
|Kaori Mizuhashi
|Mami Tomoe (voice)
|Ai Nonaka
|Kyouko Sakura (voice)
|Emiri Kato
|Kyuubey (voice)
|Ryōko Shintani
|Hitomi Shizuki (voice)
View Full Cast >