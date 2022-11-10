Not Available

Three teenage boys love soccer, are troublemakers, and always lie to their teachers and miss class. They are always up to no good. And they aren't alone. Their families are surrounded by restlessness. It almost seems like a so-so movie about teens from Argentina. But when one of the boys steals a gun from another boy's house, things start to take a different turn. There is an accident, and the boy disappears. Where did he go? Sometime later, the two boys and the missing boy's sister head off to an unknown location. With the accident as the starting point, the film turns into a little odyssey within the heart of Buenos Aires.